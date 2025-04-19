Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective increased by Cfra Research to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of BAC opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

