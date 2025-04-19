Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,359 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 373.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Black Hills by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $65.59.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 68.88%.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

