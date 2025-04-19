Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,908 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $93.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

