Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,891 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,567 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,342,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,188,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,986,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 889,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,002,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $31,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,090.30. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $402,415 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $65.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.35.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

