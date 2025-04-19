Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AutoNation by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,682,000 after purchasing an additional 160,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Stock Performance
NYSE AN opened at $166.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $198.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.86.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
