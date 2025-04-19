Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 92,410 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $103.70 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.22.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

