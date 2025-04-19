Bank of Montreal Can Buys 10,163 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in American Assets Trust by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AAT opened at $19.01 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

