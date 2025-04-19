Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,047 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,685,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,663,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,738,000 after buying an additional 237,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,335,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,188,000 after buying an additional 323,282 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,364,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,316,000 after buying an additional 1,016,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,288,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,309 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNX. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cfra cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SNX opened at $105.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.89. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,422.40. The trade was a 23.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,333 shares of company stock worth $3,886,690. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

