Bank of Montreal Can Buys 14,770 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 1,998.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $732.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

