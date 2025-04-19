Bank of Montreal Can Buys 46,376 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 142.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,376 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 135,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,253,000 after purchasing an additional 60,633 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fluence Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,272.33. This represents a 39.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ahmed Pasha bought 15,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,075.44. This trade represents a 168.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,665. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

FLNC stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.92 million, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

