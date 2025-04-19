Bank of Montreal Can Buys 812 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Maximus by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Maximus by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

MMS opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,167.68. This represents a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,347.87. This represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

