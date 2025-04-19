Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,682,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 422,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 331,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 23.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 62.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 171,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,779. This represents a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

