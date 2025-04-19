Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 228,132.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,566,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,042,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,218,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,990,000 after buying an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $306.15 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $402.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

