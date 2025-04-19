Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 2Xideas AG acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $9,299,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,962,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on RBC Bearings from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,129.50. The trade was a 41.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total transaction of $919,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,776,379.60. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,031. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $321.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.21. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $241.43 and a fifty-two week high of $372.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

