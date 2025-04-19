Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

STWD stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.55%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.