Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.03 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 113.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,112,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,685,000 after purchasing an additional 246,023 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 823,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 799,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.