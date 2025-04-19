Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.11 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in OneMain by 395.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,249,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,936,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,835,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,863,000 after buying an additional 1,352,604 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,885,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $46,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Northland Securities upgraded OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Capmk upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $58.90.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 98.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

