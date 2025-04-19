Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,315,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,602,000 after acquiring an additional 206,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $65,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 172,066 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,545.31. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.69%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

