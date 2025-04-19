Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. The trade was a 46.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.