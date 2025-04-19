Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.18 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,546,000 after purchasing an additional 66,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after acquiring an additional 55,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $93,672,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 322,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $216.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.61 and a 1-year high of $321.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.87 and its 200-day moving average is $258.54.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director Michael R. Nicolais purchased 310 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This represents a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

