Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.19 Million Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 182.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,535 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in AAON during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in AAON by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,580. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Stock Up 2.5 %

AAON stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average of $110.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06.

AAON announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. AAON’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities upgraded AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

