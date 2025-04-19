Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,220 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $143.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

