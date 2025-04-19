Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Knife River by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Knife River Stock Down 1.5 %

KNF opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $66.13 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

