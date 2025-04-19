Bank of Montreal Can Has $994,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,773 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONB stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

