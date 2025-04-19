Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Macerich were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Macerich by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Macerich by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,162,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,087,000 after purchasing an additional 142,566 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MAC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

MAC stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.08%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

