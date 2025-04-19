Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.22 Million in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,984,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $101,931,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $88,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,302,000 after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,185,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLN opened at $203.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.34. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $258.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93.

TLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.18.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

