Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.22 Million in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,984,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $101,931,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $88,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,302,000 after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,185,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Talen Energy Price Performance
Shares of TLN opened at $203.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.34. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $258.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Talen Energy Profile
Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.
