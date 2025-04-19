Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 602 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 653.79, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $82.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.44 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 3,862.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,047.60. This trade represents a 62.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.