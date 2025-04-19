Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 7,488 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,367,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 559,276 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60,980 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,113,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,482 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,664,000 after buying an additional 83,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after buying an additional 13,316 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

