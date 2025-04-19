Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN opened at $138.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 130.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,960. The trade was a 6.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.56.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

