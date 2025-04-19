Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 228.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

