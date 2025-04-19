Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $252.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.49 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently -93.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $353,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,180. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $103,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,325.12. This represents a 12.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $840,878 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

