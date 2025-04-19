Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 150.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,507.23. This represents a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 19,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,381.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,361.49. The trade was a 52.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,718. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WFRD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Weatherford International from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Weatherford International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Weatherford International Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $46.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.77. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

