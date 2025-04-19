Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,236 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Frontline were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Frontline by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.62.

Frontline Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of FRO stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Frontline plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.16 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Frontline Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.