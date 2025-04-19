Bank of Montreal Can Sells 509,457 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 509,457 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,149.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $47.87 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAKE. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $5,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,131,162.76. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $1,553,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,687.36. The trade was a 42.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

