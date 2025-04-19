Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,315 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Twilio were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Twilio by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 33.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Twilio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 2,412.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 202,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 193,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

View Our Latest Report on TWLO

Twilio Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $84.76 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.