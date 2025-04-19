Bank of Montreal Can Sells 78,002 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 78,002 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $721,852,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PVH opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $124.68.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Barclays upped their price target on PVH from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.