Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.04 Million Position in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 114,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Separately, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in WISeKey International during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WISeKey International Price Performance

Shares of WISeKey International stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. WISeKey International Holding AG has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WISeKey International Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

