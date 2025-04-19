Barclays Cuts Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $17.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 196.92%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 599,512 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 64,252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 554,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

