Barrington Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

LRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Get Stride alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stride

Stride Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $135.87 on Thursday. Stride has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.93.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stride will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the first quarter worth $250,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Stride by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 1.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Stride by 158.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.