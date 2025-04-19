BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BILL’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on BILL from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

BILL stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39. BILL has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4,063.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 7.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in BILL by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

