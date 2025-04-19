BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BLFS stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.93. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 5,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $130,770.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,930.04. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $39,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 104,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,025. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,533. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

