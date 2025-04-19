BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 429,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

ECAT stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.3036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.12%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

