Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 148.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 566,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,103 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 18.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 15.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 655,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 87,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of BLDE opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.