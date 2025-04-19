Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $279.00 at UBS Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $265.00 to $279.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

SAM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.91.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAM

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Shares of SAM stock opened at $238.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $215.10 and a 52-week high of $339.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.44 and its 200 day moving average is $270.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,741,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in Boston Beer by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,904,000 after buying an additional 85,669 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,054,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,349,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.