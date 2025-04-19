Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYD. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,606,063.04. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $84,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,258.56. The trade was a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,125 shares of company stock worth $5,158,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.