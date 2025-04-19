Brokers Offer Predictions for CrowdStrike Q1 Earnings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.53.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $375.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.52, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.75. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total value of $2,577,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 805,592 shares in the company, valued at $332,218,084.88. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,401 shares of company stock worth $45,119,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

