Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,488,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,821,000 after buying an additional 191,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,254,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,234,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,986,000 after purchasing an additional 151,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,915,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,271,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CADE. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.09.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

