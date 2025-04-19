Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Get Calix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CALX

Calix Price Performance

Shares of Calix stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.12 and a beta of 1.75. Calix has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $42.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Calix

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,563,772.20. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.