Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cannae by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 457.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Cannae’s payout ratio is presently -10.17%.

Cannae announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

