Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for UBER

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Uber Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

UBER opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%.

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

